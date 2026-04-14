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Oasis and Phil Collins lead 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

This year's honorees include '80s icons and artists who have shaped their respective genres as performers and music industry movers
Oasis' Liam Gallagher during their sold out reunion concert tour stop in Buenos Aires in 2025.
Oasis' Liam Gallagher during their sold out reunion concert tour stop in Buenos Aires in 2025.Photo from @oasis on Instagram
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As they say, music makes the world go round. Which makes the 2026 list of inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame an interesting one. It features a cross-section of artists who have reshaped not only the music industry but also their respective genres over the course of their career. From '80s music icons to music acts experiencing a career resurgence thanks to a rediscovery by Gen Z fans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will hold its formal induction ceremony on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Musicians become eligible for the consideration 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording, and are considered across four major categories. The Performer category is given to those whose work shaped the course of rock and roll, while Musical Influence is awarded to those whose musical style and work have inspired cultural change. Inductees chosen for Musical Excellence are comprised of writers, producers, and sessionists. Lastly, the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named after Hall of Fame co-founder Ahmet Ertegun, is an industry award for those who have impacted the business side of the industry. A total of 18 musicians were selected for this year's list via voting by a panel of 1,200 panelists of industry professionals and artists.

Phil Collins when he won an Oscar for Best Song for "You'll Be In My Heart" in 2000 for the movie Tarzan.
Songs like "No Ordinary Love" and "Your Love is King" were Sade's biggest hits in the '80s. Thanks to an interest by Gen Z listeners, and shows like "Love Story," she is back in the mainstream
Joy Division / New Order was one of the seminal bands of the 1980s, redefining New Wave, and also becoming one of the first proponents of electronica
Over the course of a 35-year career, Queen Latifah got her start as a Hip Hop artist before making her mark on TV and film, making her an influential figure in the music industry

Leading the Performer category is acclaimed singer / songwriter Phil Collins, with a body of work that spans five decades. This is his second time to be honored as his band Genesis was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2010. Joining him in the list is the legendary British rock band with a rebellious streak, Oasis, who is riding the success of last year's sold out reunion concert tour. One of the most recognizable voices of the '80s, Sade has become a recent favorite by Gen Z listeners, and her songs figured prominently in the FX limited series Love Story: JFK, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Other honorees on the list are Joy Division / New Order, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross, and HipHop icons Wu-Tang Clan.

Artists recognized for their Musical Influence, and how they have influenced the industry with their work, especially in the spaces of HipHop, Afro-Cuban, and Latin Music. Queen Latifah has crossed over from being a successful HipHop artist to an award-winning TV and film actress. Celia Cruz's work shaped the Afro-Cuban genre. Fela Kuti, MC Lyte, and Gram Parsons are also being honored in the category.

Pictured here with The Beatles when they appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show," Ed Sullivan was an influential figure in making the careers of many artists from the 1950s to the 1970s.
Pictured here with The Beatles when they appeared on "The Ed Sullivan Show," Ed Sullivan was an influential figure in making the careers of many artists from the 1950s to the 1970s.Photo from @theedsullivanshow on Instagram

The names in the Musical Excellence category are no less than impressive, with the likes of Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller, and Rick Rubin.

From the '50s to the '70s, appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show meant you were a star, making him an influential figure in the music industry. This year, he is being posthumously honored for his contributions as the recipient of the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year's list of honorees were announced by 2022 Hall Of Fame inductee Lionel Richie and American Idol host Ryan Seacrest during the show's recent 'Hall Of Fame'-themed episode.

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