Oasis and Phil Collins lead 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees

As they say, music makes the world go round. Which makes the 2026 list of inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame an interesting one. It features a cross-section of artists who have reshaped not only the music industry but also their respective genres over the course of their career. From '80s music icons to music acts experiencing a career resurgence thanks to a rediscovery by Gen Z fans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will hold its formal induction ceremony on November 14 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Musicians become eligible for the consideration 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording, and are considered across four major categories. The Performer category is given to those whose work shaped the course of rock and roll, while Musical Influence is awarded to those whose musical style and work have inspired cultural change. Inductees chosen for Musical Excellence are comprised of writers, producers, and sessionists. Lastly, the Ahmet Ertegun Award, named after Hall of Fame co-founder Ahmet Ertegun, is an industry award for those who have impacted the business side of the industry. A total of 18 musicians were selected for this year's list via voting by a panel of 1,200 panelists of industry professionals and artists.