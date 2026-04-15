Phil Collins, Oasis lead 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

As they say, music makes the world go round — which makes the 2026 list of inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame particularly interesting. It features a cross-section of artists who have reshaped not only the music industry but also their respective genres over the course of their careers, from ’80s icons to acts experiencing a resurgence thanks to rediscovery by Gen Z fans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will hold its formal induction ceremony on 14 November at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Musicians become eligible for consideration 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording and are evaluated across four major categories. The Performer category recognizes those whose work has shaped the course of rock and roll, while the Musical Influence Award honors artists whose style and body of work have inspired cultural change.
The Musical Excellence category recognizes writers, producers and session musicians. Lastly, the Ahmet Ertegun Award — named after Hall of Fame co-founder Ahmet Ertegun — honors individuals who have significantly impacted the business side of the industry. A total of 18 honorees were selected this year through voting by a panel of 1,200 industry professionals and artists.
Leading the Performer category is acclaimed singer-songwriter Phil Collins, whose body of work spans five decades. This marks his second induction, following the 2010 recognition of his band, Genesis. Joining him is the legendary British rock band Oasis, currently riding the success of last year’s sold-out reunion tour. One of the most recognizable voices of the ’80s, Sade has also become a recent favorite among Gen Z listeners, with her songs featured prominently in the FX limited series Love Story: JFK Jr. and Carolyn Bessette. Other honorees include Joy Division/New Order, Billy Idol, Iron Maiden, Luther Vandross and hip-hop icons Wu-Tang Clan.
Artists recognized for Musical Influence are honored for the impact of their work, particularly in hip-hop, Afro-Cuban and Latin music. Queen Latifah has successfully crossed over from hip-hop to become an award-winning television and film actress. Celia Cruz’s work helped define the Afro-Cuban genre. Fela Kuti, MC Lyte and Gram Parsons are also being honored in this category.
The Musical Excellence category is equally impressive, featuring the likes of Linda Creed, Arif Mardin, Jimmy Miller and Rick Rubin.
From the 1950s to the 1970s, appearing on The Ed Sullivan Show was a hallmark of stardom, cementing its host as a highly influential figure in the music industry. This year, he is being posthumously honored with the Ahmet Ertegun Award for his contributions.
This year’s list of honorees was announced by 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie and American Idol host Ryan Seacrest during the show’s recent “Hall of Fame”-themed episode.