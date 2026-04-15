Phil Collins, Oasis lead 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

As they say, music makes the world go round — which makes the 2026 list of inductees to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame particularly interesting. It features a cross-section of artists who have reshaped not only the music industry but also their respective genres over the course of their careers, from ’80s icons to acts experiencing a resurgence thanks to rediscovery by Gen Z fans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will hold its formal induction ceremony on 14 November at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Musicians become eligible for consideration 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording and are evaluated across four major categories. The Performer category recognizes those whose work has shaped the course of rock and roll, while the Musical Influence Award honors artists whose style and body of work have inspired cultural change.