Post Malone to bring ‘Big Ass’ stadium tour to Australia, New Zealand

Post Malone is set to headline his biggest-ever shows in Australia this October as part of his Big Ass World Tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the four-date stadium run will begin on 9 October at Marvel Stadium, followed by performances at Suncorp Stadium on 12 October and ENGIE Stadium on 15 October. The tour will conclude on 21 October at Go Media Stadium.

Joining Post Malone on all dates is Don Toliver as a special guest.

Aside from the stadium concerts, Post Malone is also expected to appear at several festival events across Australia, further expanding his regional tour schedule.

The tour continues the artist’s strong run in the region, where several of his albums have topped Australian charts, including multiple number one releases. His recent music has also leaned into country-inspired sounds, helping him reach an even wider audience.

Ticket sales will begin with an artist presale on 26 May, followed by the general sale on 28 May.