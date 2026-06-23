Giancarlo Esposito embraces Islam during Saudi film project

Videos circulating on social media reportedly show Esposito participating in Islamic prayers alongside members of the film’s production team. Several international media outlets, including The Economic Times and The Daily Star, subsequently reported on the actor’s conversion following Alalshikh’s announcement.

Neither Esposito nor his representatives have publicly issued a statement regarding the reported conversion as of this writing.

7 Dogs is a major Saudi-backed action film about an Interpol officer who forms an uneasy alliance with a notorious criminal in an effort to bring down a dangerous global crime organization.

Esposito is best known for portraying Gustavo “Gus” Fring in the hit series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. He has also earned praise for his roles in The Mandalorian, The Boys, and Godfather of Harlem.