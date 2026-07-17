"Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ," Jenner wrote.

Known to relatives and fans as "MJ," Campbell made regular appearances on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," earning admiration for her candid personality, humor, and resilience, including her public account of surviving cancer twice.

"She [Campbell] taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments. She showed me how to face life's challenges with resilience and faith,” Jenner added.

Kim Kardashian remembered her grandmother as "my best friend, my gossip buddy, my forever twin."

"You taught all of us the importance of family, and those values are something we'll carry with us forever! You were the woman who showed me what it meant to be a hardworking businesswoman," Kim wrote.

Campbell died just days before her 92nd birthday on 26 July.