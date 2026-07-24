For the first horizon, which focuses on current industries, Solidum said DOST is targeting a 25 to 30 percent productivity increase among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through Industry 4.0 and smart factory approaches.

The agency also aims to expand the capabilities of around 100,000 to 200,000 workers and beneficiaries by improving their skills and employability, which could contribute to higher productivity among businesses.

For technology commercialization, Solidum said DOST is working to support 300 to 500 technology startups by improving their market readiness and helping them become globally competitive.

To support this goal, the agency is establishing innovation ecosystems in universities through science and technology ecozones, where companies, researchers, and university spin-offs can collaborate and develop new technologies.

“We can set up an ecozone in your university, international companies can settle there, the spin-off of the universities can also settle there, there are incentives from PEZA, and then they get to pull university graduates out of this part,” Solidum said.

DOST is also preparing future industries through pilot projects focused on emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, smart agriculture, and the circular economy.

Solidum said the agency is exploring opportunities to turn waste materials, including plastics and agricultural byproducts such as pineapple and banana residues, into valuable resources that can generate additional income.

He said achieving these targets will require stronger collaboration among national leaders, government agencies, universities, businesses, and communities.

“We think that things are doable, but as mentioned, it will not maximize the operation of the opportunity of interaction across national leadership, government, academia, and the business sector, and the community itself,” Solidum said.

He added that DOST’s goal is to ensure that science and technology innovations translate into real economic opportunities for Filipinos — what he calls “Agham na Ramdam.”