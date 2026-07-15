"Innovation happens not just in laboratories or within the confines of research institutions," Solidum said in his keynote address.

"Real innovation does not live in isolation. It happens on the ground, woven into the everyday lives of our people," he added.

Solidum cited several examples of science-driven innovations already benefiting communities, including fishermen using real-time weather forecasts and oceanographic data from the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration and the Advanced Science and Technology Institute.

He also pointed to farmers using climate information services under Project SARAI to determine the best time to plant and harvest crops despite increasingly erratic weather conditions.

The DOST chief likewise highlighted students developing digital solutions through innovation hubs, communities transforming local resources into sustainable livelihoods using food-processing technologies, and local government units utilizing hazard maps, geospatial data, and risk analytics to strengthen disaster preparedness.

"This is what we mean by Agham na Ramdam. Science that reaches the grassroots. Technology that creates opportunities. Innovation that dignifies human life," Solidum said.

This year's Regional Science, Technology and Innovation Week carries the theme, "Siyensya, Teknolohiya at Inobasyon: Kabalikat sa Matatag, Maginhawa, at Panatag na Kinabukasan."

Solidum said the event's sub-theme, "Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience," reflects the country's priorities for inclusive and sustainable development.

"Together, they form the bedrock of the future we want for every Filipino family. This vision directly mirrors our national aspirations under Ambisyon Natin 2040—a future where every citizen enjoys a matatag, maginhawa, at panatag na buhay—as well as the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, which champions science and technology as the primary drivers of inclusive growth and digital transformation," he said.