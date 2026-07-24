"To my Claudinians, pls stop using Claudine or Clau or Clau Barretto or Claudine Barretto for your accounts. Naco-confuse po followers ko. Unahin n'yo na lang po official fan page or fan page of Claudine Barretto to avoid any confusion or problems," she wrote.

She also urged her followers to be more cautious when following social media accounts bearing her name.

"Pls stop following accounts using my name, especially if not verified.

"'Yung Claudine Barretto na may BLUE CHECK & Clau Barretto na may BLUE CHECK at VERIFIED po ang REAL ACCOUNT ko," she added.

In the end, Barretto appealed to her fans to help prevent further confusion among her friends and followers online.

"Please stop. It's confusing my friends & followers, especially sa mga Claudinians abroad," she wrote.