Bianca de Vera and Dustin Yu believe that curating your social media circle is less about creating drama and more about choosing peace of mind.
During an interview with Boy Abunda, the on-screen pair shared their thoughts on unfollowing people online, explaining that social media boundaries are a normal part of moving forward in life.
For Dustin, unfollowing someone should not automatically be viewed as an act of hostility. He pointed out that relationships change, and there comes a time when people need to let go of certain connections.
“Magtataka ka bakit ako inunfriend kasi, of course, may pinagsamahan kayo kahit papaano but at the end of the day, kailangan mo na lang din mag-move forward sa mga tao na kasama mo sa buhay,” he said.
Bianca echoed the sentiment, saying she respects whatever decision people make for their own well-being, even if it means removing someone from their online circle.
“Nasa tao naman ’yun kung gusto nilang gawin. Kasi ako, alam ko for some people like my friends, kasi para sa sarili nilang peace ’yun,” she explained.
However, Bianca clarified that the issue no longer applies to her and Dustin, saying they have already moved past that stage.
“But, personally, Dustin and I, we don’t need to do that anymore,” she added.
Their candid remarks highlighted a more mature perspective on social media, emphasizing that protecting one’s peace and embracing personal growth can sometimes mean letting go of online connections without resentment.