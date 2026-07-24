Bianca de Vera and Dustin Yu believe that curating your social media circle is less about creating drama and more about choosing peace of mind.

During an interview with Boy Abunda, the on-screen pair shared their thoughts on unfollowing people online, explaining that social media boundaries are a normal part of moving forward in life.

For Dustin, unfollowing someone should not automatically be viewed as an act of hostility. He pointed out that relationships change, and there comes a time when people need to let go of certain connections.