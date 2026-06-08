Dennis Padilla saddened by Claudia Barretto’s decision to drop his surname

On Instagram, Padilla shared a copy of the court petition and expressed his feelings about the decision. “Kung ang lungkot ko ay kasiyahan mo, anak… hindi magbabago ang pagmamahal ko sa’yo Claudia,” he wrote, adding, “Love you, Claui. I respect your decision. Malungkot lang talaga.”

Claudia is one of Padilla’s three children with actress Marjorie Barretto, alongside Julia and Leon. In 2015, Julia also filed a petition to drop the Baldivia surname.