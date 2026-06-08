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Dennis Padilla saddened by Claudia Barretto’s decision to drop his surname

Dennis Padilla and Claudia Barretto.
Dennis Padilla and Claudia Barretto.Photographs courtesy of GMA7, IG/Claudia
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Actor-comedian Dennis Padilla has spoken about his sadness after learning that his daughter, Claudia Barretto, has legally moved to omit “Baldivia” from her name.

The court petition filed by Claudia Barretto.
The court petition filed by Claudia Barretto. Photograph courtesy of IG/Dennis Padilla

On Instagram, Padilla shared a copy of the court petition and expressed his feelings about the decision. “Kung ang lungkot ko ay kasiyahan mo, anak… hindi magbabago ang pagmamahal ko sa’yo Claudia,” he wrote, adding, “Love you, Claui. I respect your decision. Malungkot lang talaga.”

Claudia is one of Padilla’s three children with actress Marjorie Barretto, alongside Julia and Leon. In 2015, Julia also filed a petition to drop the Baldivia surname.

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