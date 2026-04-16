Did Enrique Gil share fan’s gift with Andrea Brown?

There seems to be a never-ending romance story involving Enrique Gil and TikTok personality Andrea Brown.
Of late, netizens noticed that Brown wearing a necklace that looked similar to one Gil received from a female fan for his 34th birthday.
This sparked buzz about whether the two are indeed an item.
A few weeks back, Ogie Diaz reported in his vlog that he was able to talk with Brown, who vehemently denied rumors linking her to Gil. As reported by Diaz, Brown said it was not true that she was living with the actor. Not surprisingly, she also denied rumors that she was pregnant with Gil’s child.
Interestingly, Brown’s denials came at a time when Gil was neck-deep in promotional activities for his latest soap opera with Andrea Brillantes.
Why Pinay entertainer role appeals to Jodi Sta. Maria
Playing a hardworking Pinay entertainer in Japan is something that appealed so strongly to Jodi Sta. Maria that she did not think twice about accepting the role.
“When it was pitched to me, I said it was different. It’s something I’ve never done before. It’s about time to really bring out the stories of women in Japan. Not only that — while they may be the subjects of the movie, when you look at it through a bigger lens, what’s being tackled here is the sacrifice and situation of our OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) in different parts of the world,” Sta. Maria said after the private screening of Midnight Girls at Gateway Cinema on Wednesday, 15 April.
She readily agreed to play the role of Vicky in the movie, as it brings home a message that every Filipino family can relate to.
“We have to treat the story with so much respect because this is the story of every Filipino who is out of the country,” she stressed.
“We also wanted to humanize them because sometimes there is stigma attached to the stories of women in Japan. We really wanted people to see that these individuals have real dreams and make sacrifices not only for themselves but also for their loved ones,” she added.
Sta. Maria is compelling as Vicky, a character haunted by the growing emotional distance from her son, played by Zaijian Jaranilla. When she begins mentoring a newcomer (played by Loisa Andalio) in Japan’s entertainment industry, the ghosts of her past resurface. She grapples with her disconnection from her son while trying to provide for her family in the Philippines.
Midnight Girls also stars Sanya Lopez and Jane Oineza, under the direction of Irene Emma Villamor.