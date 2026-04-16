Did Enrique Gil share fan’s gift with Andrea Brown?

This sparked buzz about whether the two are indeed an item.

A few weeks back, Ogie Diaz reported in his vlog that he was able to talk with Brown, who vehemently denied rumors linking her to Gil. As reported by Diaz, Brown said it was not true that she was living with the actor. Not surprisingly, she also denied rumors that she was pregnant with Gil’s child.

Interestingly, Brown’s denials came at a time when Gil was neck-deep in promotional activities for his latest soap opera with Andrea Brillantes.