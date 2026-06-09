Dennis Padilla breaks silence on Claudia Barretto's reported surname petition

The filing, which has gained attention on social media, identifies Claudia as the petitioner and lists several government agencies among the respondents as part of the legal process. Baldivia is Dennis' family surname, while "Padilla" is the screen name he adopted in honor of his father, the late actor-comedian Dencio Padilla.

Rather than respond with anger, Dennis shared a series of emotional posts reaffirming his love for his daughter.

"Kung ang lungkot ko ay kasiyahan mo anak… Hindi magbabago ang pagmamahal ko sa'yo Claudia," he wrote.

In another post, the actor said he respects whatever decision Claudia makes despite the pain it brings him.

"Love you Claui… I respect your decision… Malungkot lang talaga," he said.

Dennis also posted a throwback photo with daughters Julia and Claudia, accompanied by a message reflecting on fatherhood, love and hope despite strained family ties.

The development has renewed public discussion about the long-standing and often complicated relationship between Dennis and some of his children. Despite the reported petition, the actor's statements remained focused on love and acceptance, emphasizing that his feelings as a father remain unchanged regardless of the legal proceedings.

Neither Claudia Barretto nor her representatives have publicly commented on the circulating documents.