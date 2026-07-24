The Philippines promoted data-driven climate policymaking at the World Congress of Environmental and Resource Economists in Lisbon, Portugal, with the Climate Change Commission urging stronger technical capacity and international cooperation to support developing countries.

Climate Change Commission Vice Chairperson and Executive Director Robert E.A. Borje said effective climate policies require reliable data, including accurate greenhouse gas inventories, climate risk assessments, climate finance tracking and long-term transition planning. He said evidence-based policymaking is essential to help governments craft effective climate adaptation and mitigation strategies.