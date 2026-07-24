Barangays with the highest number of HFMD cases include Pansol with 12 cases, followed by Payatas B with 11 cases, while U.P. Campus and Batasan Hills recorded seven cases each.

The HFMD report also revealed children aged six years old and below were the most affected by HFMD, with 76 cases, or 75 percent of the total reported cases.

The QCESD advised the public to maintain cleanliness and proper hygiene among children, such as washing hands after using the toilet, before and after eating, after coughing, sneezing, or blowing the nose, and after coming home or after playing.