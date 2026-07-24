CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, on Friday led the turnover of 34 Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, completing the nationwide distribution of emergency vehicles to every province, city and municipality.
The vehicles were distributed to local government units in Central Luzon, Northern Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region. Each unit is equipped with stretchers, medical oxygen, wheelchairs and first aid kits to strengthen emergency medical services.
"We have now completed 100 percent distribution of PTVs to every province, to every city, to every municipality in the Philippines," Marcos said.
San Fernando City Mayor Vilma Caluag said the vehicles would improve access to emergency medical care, particularly in far-flung communities, while Pampanga Gov. Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and other local officials witnessed the turnover.
During his one-day visit to Pampanga, Marcos also inspected the Pampanga Food Security Complex in Lubao, the Converge Data Center in Angeles City, and the Jose B. Lingad Children's Medical Center in Clark, which will begin operations on 1 August.