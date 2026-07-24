CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., accompanied by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, on Friday led the turnover of 34 Patient Transport Vehicles (PTVs) from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, completing the nationwide distribution of emergency vehicles to every province, city and municipality.

The vehicles were distributed to local government units in Central Luzon, Northern Luzon and the Cordillera Administrative Region. Each unit is equipped with stretchers, medical oxygen, wheelchairs and first aid kits to strengthen emergency medical services.