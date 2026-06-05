Bulacan allots P8.6M aid to agri sector

The group distributed Agri-fisheries livelihood assistance to farmers and fisherfolk organizations across the province.

The initiative aims to strengthen the agricultural and fisheries sectors by providing essential interventions that will help increase productivity, improve efficiency, and enhance the quality of life of local farmers and fisherfolks with a total of 82 Farmers and Fisherfolks Cooperatives/Associations (FCAs) and four Local Government Units (LGUs) who benefited from the program.

For the agricultural sector, beneficiaries received a total of 2,669 units of interventions, including nine hand tractors, 10 pump and engine sets, 200 packs of lowland vegetable seeds, and 2,450 plastic crates. These are expected to support farm mechanization, improve post-harvest handling, and boost agricultural productivity in the province.

Meanwhile, fisherfolk beneficiaries received a total of 598 units of fisheries-related assistance including one fiberglass patrol boat, 100 polyethylene nets, 468 gillnets with accessories, 20 marine engines (10HP–12HP), and nine fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) boats with 12HP engines which are intended to strengthen coastal resource management and improve the livelihood opportunities of fishing communities.

In total, 3,269 units of Agri-fisheries interventions were distributed through the collaborative efforts of the Provincial Government of Bulacan, DA-RFO III, and BFAR-III with a total cost of input amounting to P8,666,175.75.

The program underscores the commitment of the provincial and national government agencies to empower local farmers and fisherfolks by providing them with the tools and resources necessary to enhance productivity, increase income, and contribute to the continued growth of Bulacan’s agriculture and fisheries sectors.