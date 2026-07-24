Sen. Loren Legarda on Friday welcomed the signing of Republic Act No. 12321, or the Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) Schools Act, saying the measure will expand access to quality education for learners in remote communities.
The law establishes national school accessibility standards, requiring schools to be within three kilometers of students' homes where feasible or supported by safe transportation. It also directs the Department of Education to create a National GIDA Schools Map to guide government investments and mandates coordination among agencies to improve roads, electricity, internet connectivity and other basic services in underserved areas.
The measure also strengthens support for teachers assigned to last-mile schools through hardship and hazard allowances, housing assistance, professional development and localized recruitment. It likewise promotes culturally responsive education by integrating Indigenous knowledge into the curriculum and increasing community participation.
Legarda said the law ensures that distance, poverty and inadequate infrastructure will no longer prevent children from accessing education, adding that the government must remove barriers instead of expecting students to endure hardship simply to attend school.