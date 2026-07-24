Sen. Loren Legarda on Friday welcomed the signing of Republic Act No. 12321, or the Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDA) Schools Act, saying the measure will expand access to quality education for learners in remote communities.

The law establishes national school accessibility standards, requiring schools to be within three kilometers of students' homes where feasible or supported by safe transportation. It also directs the Department of Education to create a National GIDA Schools Map to guide government investments and mandates coordination among agencies to improve roads, electricity, internet connectivity and other basic services in underserved areas.