President was accompanied by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.,Pampanga Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, 2nd District Representative and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Lubao Mayor Esmeralda G. Pineda, and other officials of the Department of Agriculture (DA) and PhilMech.

The PSFC ensures a market for harvests of farmers, lower post-harvest losses, higher earning fot farmers, and a steady supply of rice for the province of Pampanga.

Governor Nanay Pineda assured that the provincial government will buy palay from small farmers and cooperatives to be processed at the said facility and boost their livelihood.

On the same day, President Marcos led the distribution of P17.7-million Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) assistance of the DSWD to 21 associations and assistance for beneficiaries under the ilalim ng Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) along with DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian.

"Sama-samang itinataguyod ang masaganang agrikultura, mas matatag na seguridad sa pagkain, at mas maunlad na kinabukasan para sa bawat Kapampangan," Governor Pineda said.

The PSFC is a P465.76-million one-stop postharvest facility in Barangay Sta. Catalina, Lubao, featuring mechanical dryers, rice milling systems, and modern warehouses to support nearly 31,000 local rice farmers.

The facility is a 6.59-hectare vegetable and crop production initiative at the GMA Kabukiran Parcel, growing eggplants, squash, okra, and string beans to boost the direct local food supply.