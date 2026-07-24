Catapang said those under BuCor's custody are persons deprived of liberty who committed crimes against the state, not political prisoners. He added that the transfers are part of the bureau's decongestion program, which includes inmate redistribution, the Bilis Laya Program and the construction of regional penitentiaries.

He also cited Republic Act No. 11928, which mandates the establishment of separate high-security facilities for offenders convicted of heinous crimes in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. According to Catapang, the initiatives aim to reduce overcrowding, improve prison conditions and strengthen security across the correctional system.