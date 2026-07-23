In his remarks, Logico paid tribute to Valencia and vowed to continue reforms at the country's premier military academy, saying future officers must be prepared for the changing nature of warfare.

"We cannot prepare for yesterday's war. We must prepare for the next one."

He also emphasized the need to balance tradition with innovation.

"Our traditions remain important, but tradition must never become an obstacle to excellence," Logico said.

A member of PMA "MAALAB" Class of 1993, Logico concurrently serves as commander of the Philippine Army's Training Command. Throughout his career, he has held key positions in training, doctrine development, operational planning and multinational military exercises, including the AFP Joint Exercise DAGITPA and the Philippines-US Exercise Balikatan.

In his farewell message, Valencia described leading the academy as "a rare privilege," saying the reforms implemented during his tenure were meant to better prepare cadets for the complexities of modern warfare.

He expressed confidence that the academy would continue adapting under its new leadership.

Nafarrete underscored the PMA's role in shaping the country's future military leaders.

"The future of the Armed Forces begins within these halls. Every lesson taught, every standard enforced, and the values instilled will shape the leaders who will command our units, protect our sovereignty, and uphold the trust of the Filipino people," he said.