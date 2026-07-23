Sustainable Transport Campaigner Jheny Dabu said the active transport budget has plunged from P2 billion in 2022 to P105 million in 2026 despite growing demand for safer cycling infrastructure.

“Initiatives like the Bike Bus show that, with the right support, cycling can become a practical, safe and inclusive option for everyday commuting. It challenges cities to expand institutional resources and invest in interconnected systems that support urban mobility,” Dabu said.

The three-kilometer ride followed a regular bike-to-work route used by Mandaluyong City employees.

Organizers said the event underscored the need for protected bike lanes, gender-responsive programs and sustained government investment to encourage more Filipinos to choose active transport.