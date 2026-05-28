Stronger road safety funding sought

“One life lost is too much. We need to stop road crash incidents,” Pastor said.

“We have also worked to secure legislative support together with our colleagues in the Senate and the House of Representatives to ensure proper and sufficient funding for our road safety-related policies,” he added.

The DOTr, together with the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, is carrying out reforms under the Philippine Road Safety Action Plan (PRSAP) 2023–2028.

Pastor said these include a review of the driver licensing system to ensure that only competent and responsible individuals are allowed on the road.

The PRSAP 2023–2028 serves as the country’s framework for road safety, covering road safety management, safer roads, safer vehicles, safer road users, and post-crash response.

Meanwhile, LTO Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said the agency has strengthened enforcement and digitalization efforts to improve monitoring and accountability in the transport sector.

“We will continue to strengthen our road safety initiative through sustained enforcement operations, intensified anti-colorum and anti-road rage efforts, and stronger action against reckless and dangerous driving,” Lacanilao said.

The World Health Organization also said it supports the government’s road safety initiatives, citing the need for safer and more sustainable mobility systems.

“The United Nations system and WHO remain committed to supporting the Government of the Philippines and all partners in addressing safer, healthier, more inclusive and more sustainable mobility systems for all,” WHO Representative to the Philippines Dr. Eunyoung Ko said.