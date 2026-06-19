Do bicycle lanes actually work?

Since the pandemic, the Philippines has undergone a quiet but significant shift in the way it thinks about mobility. Cycling, once viewed largely as recreation or a necessity for those without alternatives, has become part of national transport policy. The Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028 now places pedestrians and cyclists at the top of the road-user hierarchy, while the Department of Transportation continues expanding the country’s protected bicycle network.

More importantly, Filipinos have responded. Citizen-led Bilang Siklista counts recorded 191,578 cyclists across 10 cities in 2022, increasing to 271,555 cyclists across 18 local governments in 2024. Meanwhile, the Social Weather Stations found that the share of Filipino households using bicycles rose from 24 percent in 2021 to 36 percent in 2023, equivalent to about 10 million households. These are not simply weekend riders enjoying parks. They represent workers, students, delivery riders and ordinary commuters making practical daily trips.

The numbers suggest something important: there is demand. The challenge is that our infrastructure has not yet caught up.

International research consistently reaches the same conclusion. Bicycle lanes work best when they are protected, continuous and connected. A painted strip squeezed beside fast-moving traffic is very different from a dedicated lane separated from vehicles by physical barriers. Safety is what determines whether an experienced cyclist rides to work and, more importantly, whether a parent allows a child or an older adult to do the same.