The operation was carried out by the San Ildefonso Municipal Police Station (MPS) of the Bulacan Police Provincial Office (PPO), in coordination with the Talavera MPS and Jaen MPS under the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO).

The operation stemmed from bomb threats posted online, which were discovered on July 20 and 21, 2026, causing concern among students, parents, school officials, and the community.

Acting on the reports, investigators immediately launched a follow-up operation. Through close coordination, validation of the suspect's identity, and intelligence-driven police work, authorities were able to locate and arrest the suspect within hours.

The suspect was arrested for alleged violation of Presidential Decree No. 1727 (Anti-Bomb Joke Law) and Article 282 of the Revised Penal Code, in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Recovered during the operation was a cellular phone, believed to have been used in the commission of the offense.

The suspect and the recovered evidence were brought to the San Ildefonso Municipal Police Station for documentation and further investigation. The seized mobile phone will undergo technical and forensic examination by the Provincial Anti-Cybercrime Unit as part of the ongoing case build-up.