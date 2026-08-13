CITY OF SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — The bodies of two teenage boys who were swept away by strong river currents during the southwest monsoon, or habagat, were recovered in separate search and retrieval operations on 12 and 13 August 2026.

According to the City of San Jose del Monte Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO), the first victim, a resident of Barangay Sto. Cristo, was reported missing after being swept away by strong floodwaters in a nearby river at the height of the habagat on 10 August.