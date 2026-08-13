CITY OF SAN JOSE DEL MONTE, Bulacan — The bodies of two teenage boys who were swept away by strong river currents during the southwest monsoon, or habagat, were recovered in separate search and retrieval operations on 12 and 13 August 2026.
According to the City of San Jose del Monte Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (LDRRMO), the first victim, a resident of Barangay Sto. Cristo, was reported missing after being swept away by strong floodwaters in a nearby river at the height of the habagat on 10 August.
His body was recovered at around 5:30 p.m. on 12 August in Barangay Parada, Sta. Maria, Bulacan. His parents later confirmed his identity through identifying marks.
The LDRRMO reminded residents to avoid swimming in rivers with high water levels and strong currents.
Meanwhile, rescuers recovered the body of another teenage boy who went missing in Barangay Gaya-Gaya after he was swept away by strong river currents, also on 10 August.
His body was found in Barangay Nagbalon, Marilao, on the morning of 13 August during a search and retrieval operation. His relatives confirmed his identity through identifying marks.
Authorities said no other missing persons have been reported in connection with the incidents.