Edward Sernadilla, head of the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Olongapo City, said the Maritime Police Station initially turned over the rescued tarantulas to the DENR for proper handling and disposition.

The rescued arachnids included a Chaco golden knee tarantula, Mexican flame tarantula, Mexican fireleg tarantula and curly hair tarantula.

Sernadilla said the DENR completed the required documentation before transferring the tarantulas to the WIN Rescue Center in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone for examination, proper care and safekeeping pending their appropriate disposition.

Marife Castillo, DENR provincial head in Zambales, said the turnover underscored the importance of cooperation between government agencies in enforcing wildlife protection laws and safeguarding rescued animals.

“Our continued collaboration with law enforcement agencies strengthens wildlife protection efforts and ensures that rescued animals are handled in accordance with established protocols. Through this partnership, wildlife is safely turned over to authorized facilities where appropriate care and evaluation can be provided,” Castillo said.