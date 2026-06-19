Cha Eun-Woo tops Blue Dragon popularity poll

Cha Eun-Woo continues to prove his enduring star power, topping the May Blue Dragon Ranking poll in the Best Male Actor category with 72.38 percent of the votes.
The South Korean actor and singer once again secured the No. 1 spot, highlighting the unwavering support of his global fanbase even while serving in the military.
Despite his temporary hiatus from public activities, Eun-Woo has maintained a strong presence through the Netflix original series The WONDERfools, keeping audiences engaged and reinforcing his status as one of South Korea's most sought-after stars.
Known for his striking visuals and steadily growing acting portfolio, Eun-Woo has built a reputation that extends far beyond Korea, earning a loyal international following.
The latest poll results underscore the continued dedication of his fans, whose support remains strong as they await his return and future projects.