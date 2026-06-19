SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
LIFE

Cha Eun-Woo tops Blue Dragon popularity poll

Cha Eun-Woo during his military service.
Cha Eun-Woo during his military service.
Published on

Cha Eun-Woo continues to prove his enduring star power, topping the May Blue Dragon Ranking poll in the Best Male Actor category with 72.38 percent of the votes.

Cha Eun-Woo during his military service.
‘The WONDERfools’: Wildly chaotic and underrated

The South Korean actor and singer once again secured the No. 1 spot, highlighting the unwavering support of his global fanbase even while serving in the military.

Despite his temporary hiatus from public activities, Eun-Woo has maintained a strong presence through the Netflix original series The WONDERfools, keeping audiences engaged and reinforcing his status as one of South Korea's most sought-after stars.

Known for his striking visuals and steadily growing acting portfolio, Eun-Woo has built a reputation that extends far beyond Korea, earning a loyal international following.

The latest poll results underscore the continued dedication of his fans, whose support remains strong as they await his return and future projects.

blue dragon
Cha Eun-Woo
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph