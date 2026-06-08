Byeon Woo Seok teases 'The Secret Library' fanmeet in Manila

Daegun Jaga is coming back to Manila.

South Korean actor and model Byeon Woo Seok is set to return to the Philippines after his agency, VARO Entertainment, released teasers for his 2026 fan meeting tour.

The tour, unveiled online with a “secret library” theme, invites fans to revisit cherished memories and create new ones alongside the actor.

Manila is among the announced stops on the tour, which will also visit Seoul, Bangkok, Yokohama, Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta and Hong Kong.