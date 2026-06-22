Here’s what we know about Byeon Woo Seok’s 2026 Asia Tour

Byeon Woo Seok has included Manila in the lineup of his 2026 Asia fan meeting tour, The Secret Library, adding the Philippines to a seven-city schedule that highlights his growing international reach and the country’s continued pull as a key stop for Korean stars.

Based on the announced itinerary, the tour will begin in Seoul on 4 and 5 July, followed by Bangkok on 16 August. The actor will then meet fans in Yokohama on 5 and 6 September, Singapore on 18 September, and Taipei on 25 September. Manila is currently slated as the 10 October stop at SM Mall of Asia Arena, before the tour moves to Jakarta on 7 November and concludes in Hong Kong on 22 November.

The announcement comes as Woo Seok continues to build momentum as one of the rising names in Korean entertainment. After years of steady work in supporting roles and modeling, his breakout performances in recent hit dramas Lovely Runner and Perfect Crown propelled him into mainstream popularity and strengthened his standing in the Hallyu wave.

Full production details, such as seat plan, ticket prices and selling dates for The Secret Library have yet to be revealed.