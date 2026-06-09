Royal-style retreat in Wanju

Nestled in Wanju County, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, a remarkable property combines centuries-old tradition with contemporary vision, evoking the secluded elegance of a royal residence. It is the kind of retreat one could easily imagine belonging to Grand Prince I-An, the character portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok in Disney+’s Perfect Crown.

Perched above the OZ Gallery and Awon Museum, the estate centers on a meticulously restored 250-year-old hanok originally built in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. Rooted in Joseon Dynasty architectural traditions, the residence reflects the refined design and status once associated with Korea’s upper class.