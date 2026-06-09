Royal-style retreat in Wanju

Nestled in Wanju County, North Jeolla Province, South Korea, a remarkable property combines centuries-old tradition with contemporary vision, evoking the secluded elegance of a royal residence. It is the kind of retreat one could easily imagine belonging to Grand Prince I-An, the character portrayed by Byeon Woo Seok in Disney+’s Perfect Crown.
Perched above the OZ Gallery and Awon Museum, the estate centers on a meticulously restored 250-year-old hanok originally built in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province. Rooted in Joseon Dynasty architectural traditions, the residence reflects the refined design and status once associated with Korea’s upper class.
According to Design Anthology, architect Jeon Hae Gap spent 12 years bringing the property to life. His vision was to preserve the serenity of the surrounding mountains while relocating and reconstructing authentic hanok structures, creating an immersive cultural retreat.
The name “Awon,” meaning “our garden,” reflects one of the estate’s defining features: expansive green spaces rarely found amid South Korea’s dense urban landscapes. Several hanok buildings were carefully relocated from regions such as Jinju in Gyeongsangnam-do and Hampyeong in Jeollanam-do. Some date back more than two centuries, carrying generations of history within their wooden beams and tiled roofs.
Known as Awon Hotel, the complex includes the Anchae Seolhwadang Hall, the Sarangchae Yeonhadang Hall guest house, the Byeolchae Cheonmokdasil room, and the Cheonjin Manhyudang Hall, which gained attention as a filming location for BTS’ 2019 Summer Package video shoot.
The hanok structures were reconstructed using traditional Korean building techniques, without nails or synthetic adhesives. Interiors are finished with hanji, handmade paper crafted from mulberry bark, enhancing both authenticity and warmth.
A staircase connecting the museum to the upper gardens guides visitors through the estate’s distinctive buildings. Near the entrance stands Manhyujeong, while the Sarangchae and Anchae residences face one another. Behind Sarangchae is Byeolchae, the property’s only contemporary structure, built from exposed concrete. The newest addition, Seodang, opened in 2023 and offers greater privacy with its own entrance, stone walls, and landscaped courtyard.
Beyond the accommodations, the grounds are open to daytime visitors. Guests can stroll through the gardens, take in panoramic views of Jongnamsan Mountain, and enjoy refreshments amid the peaceful surroundings.
Rooms are equipped with modern comforts, including climate control, tea-making facilities, toiletries, hair dryers, towels and complimentary bottled water. While Manhyujeong and Byeolchae are divided into separate lodging units, the remaining buildings are reserved as exclusive private accommodations. To preserve a tranquil atmosphere, pets and children under eight years old are not permitted in the lodging facilities.
Surrounded by bamboo groves and quiet walking paths, the retreat offers a rare harmony between architecture and nature, earning its reputation as one of South Korea’s most distinctive heritage-inspired destinations.