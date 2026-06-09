‘Daegun Jaga’ returns

South Korean actor and model Byeon Woo Seok is heading back to the Philippines as part of his upcoming 2026 fan meeting tour, his agency VARO Entertainment announced through newly released teaser materials.
Titled The Secret Library, the tour carries a nostalgic theme, inviting fans to revisit treasured memories and create new chapters together with the actor.
Manila has been confirmed as one of the tour stops, alongside Seoul, Bangkok, Yokohama, Taipei, Singapore, Jakarta and Hong Kong. Details regarding the date, venue and ticket sales have yet to be announced.
The upcoming visit will mark Byeon Woo Seok’s third trip to the Philippines. He first met Filipino fans during his sold-out fan meeting in Manila in 2024, following the massive success of Lovely Runner. He returned later that year for a special fan event organized by Dunkin’ Philippines.
The fan meeting tour comes amid Byeon Woo Seok’s continued rise as one of South Korea’s most sought-after stars, following the success of Perfect Crown. Anticipation is also building for his upcoming Netflix adaptation of Solo Leveling.