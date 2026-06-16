Korean period fantasy 'The East Palace' to premiere with royal supernatural mystery

Netflix is preparing to open a doorway between monarchy and the supernatural with its upcoming Korean period fantasy series The East Palace, set to stream globally on 17 July.
Alongside the announcement, the platform also released a new key visual hinting at a world where royal halls and unseen spirits collide.
Blending historical drama with eerie fantasy, the series unfolds within the confines of a royal court that is far from ordinary. Beneath its polished traditions lies a hidden layer of unrest, where spirits linger and ancient forces refuse to fade quietly into the past.
At the center of the story is director Choi Jung-kyu, known for The Devil Judge and Children of Nobody, working with writers Kwon Sora and Seo Jae-won, the creative minds behind the myth-infused worlds of The Guest and Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.
The cast brings together a strong lineup led by Nam Joo-hyuk, who takes on the role of Gu-cheon, a man able to traverse the fragile boundary separating the living world from a parallel spirit realm known as Gwi.
Joining him is Roh Yoon-seo as Saeng-gang, a palace court lady with an unusual sensitivity to supernatural presences, making her both an asset and a mystery within the royal grounds.
Meanwhile, Cho Seung-woo portrays the king, a ruler whose decision to summon both Gu-cheon and Saeng-gang into the East Palace sets off a chain of secrets that begin to unravel the court’s carefully maintained order.
With its mix of political tension, supernatural lore and emotional stakes, The East Palace promises a slow-burning mystery where every revelation comes at a cost.