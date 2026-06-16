Korean period fantasy 'The East Palace' to premiere with royal supernatural mystery

Netflix is preparing to open a doorway between monarchy and the supernatural with its upcoming Korean period fantasy series The East Palace, set to stream globally on 17 July.

Alongside the announcement, the platform also released a new key visual hinting at a world where royal halls and unseen spirits collide.

Blending historical drama with eerie fantasy, the series unfolds within the confines of a royal court that is far from ordinary. Beneath its polished traditions lies a hidden layer of unrest, where spirits linger and ancient forces refuse to fade quietly into the past.