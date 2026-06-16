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Korean period fantasy 'The East Palace' to premiere with royal supernatural mystery

Nam Joo-hyuk
Nam Joo-hyukPhotograph courtesy of Netflix
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Netflix is preparing to open a doorway between monarchy and the supernatural with its upcoming Korean period fantasy series The East Palace, set to stream globally on 17 July.

Alongside the announcement, the platform also released a new key visual hinting at a world where royal halls and unseen spirits collide.

Blending historical drama with eerie fantasy, the series unfolds within the confines of a royal court that is far from ordinary. Beneath its polished traditions lies a hidden layer of unrest, where spirits linger and ancient forces refuse to fade quietly into the past.

Roh Yoon-seo
Roh Yoon-seoPhotograph courtesy of Netflix

At the center of the story is director Choi Jung-kyu, known for The Devil Judge and Children of Nobody, working with writers Kwon Sora and Seo Jae-won, the creative minds behind the myth-infused worlds of The Guest and Bulgasal: Immortal Souls.

The cast brings together a strong lineup led by Nam Joo-hyuk, who takes on the role of Gu-cheon, a man able to traverse the fragile boundary separating the living world from a parallel spirit realm known as Gwi.

A SCENE from 'East Palace.'
A SCENE from 'East Palace.'Photograph courtesy of Netflix

Joining him is Roh Yoon-seo as Saeng-gang, a palace court lady with an unusual sensitivity to supernatural presences, making her both an asset and a mystery within the royal grounds.

Meanwhile, Cho Seung-woo portrays the king, a ruler whose decision to summon both Gu-cheon and Saeng-gang into the East Palace sets off a chain of secrets that begin to unravel the court’s carefully maintained order.

With its mix of political tension, supernatural lore and emotional stakes, The East Palace promises a slow-burning mystery where every revelation comes at a cost.

Netflix
The East Palace
Nam Joo Hyuk
Roh Yoon-seo
Cho Seung-woo
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