The power will come from FGEN’s 648-MW Unified Leyte geothermal power plants.

The expansion follows an earlier agreement signed in October 2025 that brought renewable electricity to Ali Mall, New Frontier Theater and Manhattan Gardens, with a combined demand of about 5.4 MW supplied by First Gen’s geothermal and hydroelectric plants.

The expanded partnership allows more offices, commercial establishments and residential properties within the 35-hectare Araneta City estate to run on renewable energy while giving tenants—particularly business process outsourcing (BPO) firms—access to cleaner power.

“We have been trying to tap renewable energy sources for the past years, and we’re happy to be achieving our vision. Our BPO locators have been asking us to source renewable energy. We look forward to growing our partnership with First Gen,” said Araneta City Senior Vice President Antonio Mardo.

According to FGEN, the expanded deal underscores rising corporate demand for renewable electricity as companies seek to cut emissions and better manage long-term energy risks.

“Shifting to renewable energy is not just doing good for the environment, but also a means to manage business risks. We thank the Araneta Group for growing with us and allowing us to be their partner as they progress in their sustainability journey,” FGEN chief customer engagement officer Carlo Vega.

The new contracts were executed under the Department of Energy’s Retail Competition and Open Access and Retail Aggregation Program, which allows qualified consumers to choose their electricity supplier.

FGEN operates more than 1,700 MW of geothermal, hydro, wind, and solar generating capacity across 31 facilities nationwide.