FGEN targets end-2026 completion of NKC Cebu solar

“We appreciate partners like NKC that have sustainability and customer experience at heart. We share their vision of offering high-quality products at reasonable costs, made with the lowest carbon footprint.

We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the NKC team as they continue to shift to renewable energy and rationalize their power consumption,” FGEN Energy Solutions vice president for solar and commercial business development Mark Malabanan said.

The project covers the design, installation, and operation of the facility under an agreement signed by the two companies in May.

Once completed, the solar facility will be energized and integrated into NKC Phils.' electrical system before the end of 2026.

It will support NKC Group's efforts to reduce its environmental impact while ensuring a stable energy supply for its manufacturing operations.

“Rising labor costs, inflation, and the fact that our industry consumes a lot of heat come with considerable impact on us.

The impetus for using solar power stems from our environmental concerns while ensuring a stable energy supply. By integrating solar power into our operation, we are choosing to power our growth with renewable energy,” said NKC Phils. President Norihiko Matsuda.

Established in 1997, NKC Phils. manufactures precision rubber seals, plastic and metal retainers, bearing-related products, and sash rollers used in the automotive and industrial sectors worldwide.

Its parent company, Nakanishi Metal Works Co., Ltd., is headquartered in Osaka, Japan, and is known for producing specialized industrial components, automotive parts, and automated logistics systems under the NKC brand.

FGEN, on the other hand, is the largest producer of renewable energy, with a portfolio of 31 facilities generating electricity from solar, wind, hydro, and geothermal resources.

The company provides energy solutions designed to help businesses optimize electricity consumption, including onsite solar PV installations, remote energy monitoring systems, and energy audits.