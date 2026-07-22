The CCG earlier claimed the mission was conducted with China's authorization as an act of humanitarian goodwill.

The AFP dismissed the assertion, saying the Philippines "does not ask for, nor does it require, the permission of any foreign nation" to conduct operations within its own exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

It stressed that Ayungin Shoal lies within the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile EEZ, as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Award under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

"Any claim by the CCG that it 'permitted' the operation is a false narrative intended to project illegitimate authority where none exists," the AFP said.

The military added that BRP Sierra Madre is a commissioned Philippine Navy vessel and that sustaining and providing humanitarian care to its personnel are sovereign responsibilities.

The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS) likewise rejected the CCG's humanitarian claims, saying they were "false and seek to distort the facts."

According to the task force, CCG rigid-hull inflatable boats repeatedly executed dangerous blocking maneuvers that hampered the safe transfer of the wounded servicemen during the evacuation.

"The Philippines does not require China's permission to conduct lawful activities within its maritime domain consistent with national and international law," the NTF-WPS said.

It added that the latest incident reflects a continuing pattern of "illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive behavior," combining dangerous actions at sea with disinformation to legitimize unlawful conduct.

"False narratives cannot alter the facts, international law, or the Philippines' lawful exercise of its sovereign rights," the task force said.

The two Philippine Navy personnel were injured after confronting CCG personnel allegedly taking close-range photos and videos of BRP Sierra Madre on 20 July.

The AFP commended the PCG for its coordination and swift response, adding that the injured sailors have received the necessary medical treatment.