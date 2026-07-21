"What they released was a spliced or incomplete part of the video. If they start it from the very beginning, you would see that their ship, their boat came in very close proximity to BRP Sierra Madre. That is already a self-incriminating video. Pinapakita din doon na sila ay lumapit," Trinidad said.

"So, yung action ng ating mga rubber boats was there to drive them away, and it was not confrontational. It was defensive in nature, it was within the rules of engagement. Sila ang nagprovoke nang sila ay lumapit," Trinidad explained.

The video that circulated Monday showed a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB), carrying eight personnel from CCG vessel 21560, unlawfully approaching within close range of BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

It circled the vessel and took photos and videos, prompting AFP personnel aboard two rubber boats to drive it away in a calm and non-confrontational manner.

The AFP said the Chinese side "reacted violently and aggressively by striking" a Philippine Navy personnel on the head with a wooden baton, causing injury and damaging the Navy rubber boat.

The AFP said Philippine Navy personnel acted with professionalism and in accordance with the Rules of Engagement.

"The deployment of two rubber boats was a measured, non-confrontational effort to direct the China Coast Guard vessel away. Our personnel did not initiate any confrontation," the AFP said.

It added that the incident escalated only after the China Coast Guard ignored repeated instructions to leave and engaged in unlawful actions, including striking a Philippine sailor with a wooden baton.

"Our troops exercised restraint and defended themselves within established rules. Professionalism should not be mistaken for weakness," the AFP added.

Trinidad said the incident mirrors the 17 June 2024 confrontation, during which the China Coast Guard also carried out coercive and violent actions. In both cases, AFP personnel demonstrated discipline despite provocation.

"We also note ongoing disinformation efforts, including an AI-generated video by a Chinese state media outlet, aimed at distorting facts and undermining the 2016 Arbitral Award. Such narratives cannot change reality," the AFP statement read.

"The AFP reiterates that the PLA, China Coast Guard, and maritime militia continue coordinated illegal and coercive activities in the West Philippine Sea. These actions—not lawful Philippine operations—are the source of instability," it added.

"The Armed Forces of the Philippines remains committed to its mandate. We will continue to uphold our rights, protect our personnel, and maintain our presence in Ayungin Shoal in accordance with international law."

Trinidad said the release of the spliced video was part of China's attempt to deceive the public because it could not overturn the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling affirming that China's expansive claims in the West Philippine Sea have no legal basis.