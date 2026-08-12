Some of the recorded orchids that are endangered include the Robiquetia cf. micramphora, Dendrobium rhombeum, Phalaenopsis sp., and Blepharoglossum cf. condylobulbon.

These species are classified as endangered under DENR Administrative Order No. 2026-20, while the Dendrobium treacherianum is listed a vulnerable. Aside from this, the Bulbophyllum cf. apodum Hook.f. is categorized as endangered under the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

These orchids were found growing in the forested areas with an open canopy, as well as areas that are under the shade or covered in moss. The DENR stated that the presence of these orchids emphasizes the importance of maintaining the health of the forested areas in the mountain.

These areas serve as special habitat for these kinds of plants that only grow on a particular height and condition. The recording of the orchids provide valuable information regarding the geographical distribution of these plants for researchers and a database of biodiversity.

These orchids serves as an indicator of health and differences of the forest ecosystem, with the DENR stating that the upkeep of these plants is a huge part of the preservation of the natural resources and legacy of Cotabato.

University of the Philippines-Mindanao Botanist Aaron Froilan M. Raganas described the various orchids as additional scientific value in the effort to monitor biodiversity.

He added that the discovery of the said orchids here strengthen the need to continuously care for the forest and the conservation of biodiversity to ensure that these kinds of orchids would thrive and proliferate in the near future.