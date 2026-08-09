Zendaya has added another career milestone after being recognized as Hollywood’s highest-grossing actor of 2026, thanks to a string of blockbuster hits that dominated theaters this year.

According to ABC News, this milestone by the 29-year-old actress can be attributed to the commercial success of The Drama, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Her box office streak is expected to continue with Dune: Part Three, which is scheduled to hit cinemas on 18 December.

Zendaya first gained recognition through Shake It Up before expanding her career with acclaimed performances in Euphoria and the Spider-Man franchise.

Long before becoming one of Hollywood's biggest names, Zendaya appeared in television commercials for brands including Macy's and Old Navy and also worked as a backup dancer before landing her breakout acting role.

Beyond acting, she has established herself as a fashion icon and remains one of the most influential young celebrities in the industry.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Zendaya's fortune at around $40 million, a figure that reflects her steady rise in film, television, endorsements and other ventures before even reaching her 30th birthday.

Earlier this year, she reportedly married longtime partner Tom Holland in a private ceremony in the United Kingdom. The couple has kept details of the celebration away from the public eye.