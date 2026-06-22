NPA leader killed in Bukidnon encounter

Lt. Col. Jorge Jallorina, 8th Infantry Battalion commander, said troops were pursuing a group of rebels under the North Central Mindanao Regional Committee (NCMRC) when they encountered the rebels twice in the outskirts of Barangay Cabanglasan and Barangay Silae.

During the second encounter with elements of the Special Forces, the leader of the group was killed while several others were believed wounded and carried away by their comrades.

Army troops also recovered two assault rifles from the scene of the encounter.

The identity of the slain rebel leader was withheld pending notification of relatives and to allow a decent burial for the NPA leader.

The series of military operations was carried out after the entire Caraga Region was declared Stable Internal Peace and Security (SIPS) last week.

The declaration follows the approval of the resolution by the Regional Peace and Order Council 13 declaring Caraga Region in a state of SIPS and the adoption of resolutions by Peace and Order Councils (POCs) of the five provinces and one city recognizing that all provinces and city in Caraga have attained the conditions necessary for SIPS status.

Prior to the declaration ceremony, Major General Marion T. Angcao, Commander of 4ID, officially took his oath as Vice Chairperson of the RPOC-13.

Provincial governors Hon. Maria Angelica Rosedell M. Amante of Agusan del Norte; Hon. Santiago B. Cane of Agusan del Sur; Hon. Robert Lyndon S. Barbers of Surigao del Norte; Hon. Manuel O. Alameda Sr., Acting Governor of Surigao del Sur who represented Governor Johnny T. Pimentel; Hon. Nilo P. Demerey Jr. of Dinagat Islands; and Hon. Lawrence Lemuel H. Fortun, Mayor of Butuan City, were present to witness the event.

In their messages of peace and acceptance, the local chief executives formally accepted the declaration and conveyed their appreciation to the security sector, partner agencies, and every Caraganon for their vital contributions in achieving this historic milestone.

They emphasized that the declaration is a shared victory of the people of Caraga and a testament to what can be accomplished through unity, cooperation, and a common commitment to lasting peace and development.