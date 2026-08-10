1BCT commander Brig. Gen. Von Albert M. Sumergido reminded troops to uphold professionalism, discipline, integrity and respect for human rights throughout their deployment.

Sumergido also stressed the need for troops to remain strictly nonpartisan while performing election-related duties.

Task Force 92 was organized as a combined arms unit composed of attached units of the 1BCT.

Aside from providing security, the task force will conduct community engagement activities and coordinate with government agencies and other partners ahead of the polls.

The Army said the deployment is intended to help ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote freely and safely without threats or intimidation.

The 14 September elections will mark the first parliamentary polls in BARMM.