According to the Army, the couple were remnants of the dismantled Sub-Regional Committee Sesame of the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee. They were formally presented to the task force by the Army’s 63rd Infantry Battalion and 46th Infantry Battalion.

The local government also committed to providing livelihood assistance, civil registration services, family reunification support and other forms of assistance.

The Army’s 8th Infantry Division said the assistance is part of the government’s efforts to encourage former rebels to reintegrate into their communities.

“This demonstrates that there is a better future beyond armed struggle. While the remnants of the CTG continue to live in uncertainty, constantly evading security forces and deprived of meaningful support, those who choose peace gain access to government programs, legal protection, livelihood opportunities, and the chance to reunite with their loved ones,” the division said.

The Army said it would continue working with local governments and partner agencies to support the reintegration of former rebels.