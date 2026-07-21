The course enhanced participants' capabilities in detecting, investigating, and responding to cases of human trafficking and child exploitation while strengthening international cooperation against organized crime.

Meanwhile, two BI officers participated in the 18th Global Consultation on Inter-country Adoption and Alternative Child Care, conducted from 30 June to 2 July in Cebu.

The consultation gathered international experts and government stakeholders to discuss child protection, ethical inter-country adoption practices, and measures to prevent children from becoming victims of trafficking and exploitation.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said continuous learning is vital as traffickers adopt increasingly sophisticated methods to exploit vulnerable individuals.

"Human traffickers constantly change their tactics, which is why our officers must continuously strengthen their knowledge and skills. Every training opportunity enhances our ability to detect trafficking indicators, protect potential victims, and hold traffickers accountable," Viado said.

"As we observe National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Awareness Month, we reaffirm our commitment to President Marcos' directive to safeguard our borders while ensuring that no Filipino falls victim to exploitation," Viado said. NEIL ALCOBER

Bureau of Immigration (BI) has strengthened its campaign against human trafficking by sending immigration officers to specialized international courses on trafficking prevention and child protection.

The BI participated in the human trafficking and child exploitation course held from 13 July to 17 July at the International Law Enforcement Academy in Bangkok, Thailand.

The course enhanced participants' capabilities in detecting, investigating, and responding to cases of human trafficking and child exploitation while strengthening international cooperation against organized crime.

Meanwhile, two BI officers participated in the 18th Global Consultation on Inter-country Adoption and Alternative Child Care, conducted from 30 June to 2 July in Cebu.

The consultation gathered international experts and government stakeholders to discuss child protection, ethical inter-country adoption practices, and measures to prevent children from becoming victims of trafficking and exploitation.

BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said continuous learning is vital as traffickers adopt increasingly sophisticated methods to exploit vulnerable individuals.

"Human traffickers constantly change their tactics, which is why our officers must continuously strengthen their knowledge and skills. Every training opportunity enhances our ability to detect trafficking indicators, protect potential victims, and hold traffickers accountable," Viado said.

"As we observe National Anti-Trafficking in Persons Awareness Month, we reaffirm our commitment to President Marcos' directive to safeguard our borders while ensuring that no Filipino falls victim to exploitation," Viado said.