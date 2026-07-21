The upgraded terminal increases seating capacity by nearly 60 percent to 967 from 607, allowing the port to accommodate more travelers while improving the passenger experience.

“Lucena Port [caters to] approximately 500,000 travelers every year. That’s why we need to upgrade the facilities to make travel easier and more convenient for the public,” President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said.

“I hope that this will be sufficient at least for the future. But of course, we will continue to develop [the port],” he added.

Meanwhile, Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the upgraded terminal is expected to unlock more economic opportunities for Quezon and serve as the model for future port modernization projects nationwide.

“The directive is for our facilities to be this modern and this comfortable so passengers and tourists can enjoy a better travel experience. This is the template we will follow for all our ports to help drive local economies and tourism in the provinces,” Lopez said.

Philippine Ports Authority General Manager Jay Daniel Santiago said the expansion was designed to meet rising passenger demand, particularly for travelers bound for Marinduque and Romblon.

“Many tourists and passengers are traveling through Lucena Port, especially those heading to Marinduque and Romblon. We deliberately expanded the terminal so we can accommodate more people and provide a better facility for our travelers,” Santiago said.