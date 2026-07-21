Veteran actor John Arcilla has joined the growing chorus of praise for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, describing the film as a thought-provoking retelling of one of history’s oldest stories that resonates with modern audiences.

In an Instagram post after watching the film, Arcilla admitted he had planned to review his old World Literature lessons while inside the cinema, but Nolan’s adaptation quickly captured his full attention.

“I was actually trying to review my World Literature lessons from college while watching Odyssey. But Christopher Nolan’s presentation distracted me — in the best possible way,” he wrote. “The beauty and the message of the epic unfolding right before my eyes were more than enough.”

Despite acknowledging that some of Nolan’s creative decisions have sparked debate among fans of Greek mythology, Arcilla said the filmmaker’s interpretation ultimately worked for him.

“Nolan made some unconventional choices that have become a subject of debate among Greek mythology geeks and purists. I respect and understand their perspective. It worked for me, though,” he said.

Arcilla believes the film shifts the focus away from the traditional image of the flawless hero and instead celebrates personal growth and humanity.

“I think Christopher Nolan’s thesis is to remind us that life is not perfected by flawless people, but by imperfect souls who learn, surrender, and choose humanity over pride,” he wrote. “The greatest victory is not the conquest of kingdoms — it is the conquest of the self.”

He also reflected on one of the film’s central messages about war, saying it extends beyond the characters on screen.

“This is double-edged. It speaks to everyone involved in a conflict — from leaders to the lowest-ranking subordinates. But it also speaks to the entire citizenry whose lives are shaped, disrupted, and sacrificed by war,” he said. “After all, no land truly belongs to one ruler alone; territorially speaking, this world belongs to all of us.”

Arcilla singled out several lines from the film that left a lasting impression, including Calypso’s, “Give up the fight. Give up the control. Then you begin to live,” and Odysseus’ reflection: “To burn the walls of Troy was to burn the world entire, including his home. One man’s idea. One man’s trick. To break Zeus’ law forever.”

Calling the dialogue “gold,” the award-winning actor concluded that Nolan’s reinterpretation successfully expands the themes of Homer’s epic.

“Helen’s beauty may have launched a thousand ships, but Nolan’s deliberate innovations to the original worked for me,” Arcilla wrote. “They remind us that beauty is far more than what the eye can behold. True beauty is found in mercy over vengeance, wisdom over pride, and peace over glory.”

Arcilla ended his post by thanking Nolan “for retelling one of humanity’s oldest stories as a timely reminder for our generation.”