Vice President Sara Duterte has left the country for an overseas trip covering Qatar, the United Kingdom, and The Netherlands, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) confirmed on Tuesday.
In a statement, the OVP said Duterte’s itinerary includes participation in a forum and Filipino community events in the United Kingdom and The Netherlands, as well as engagements in Qatar.
“The trip includes a stop in Qatar, participation in a forum and a Filipino community (FilCom) event in the United Kingdom, as well as in The Netherlands,” the OVP said.
The office said the activities are intended to engage with overseas Filipinos and advance Philippine interests abroad.
The OVP said the trip includes both official foreign travel and personal engagements, but stressed that Duterte will not use government funds for the entire duration of her trip.
Defense spokesperson Michael Poa earlier told the reporters in a media briefing before the 8th day of the impeachment trial that Duterte was currently in The Hague.