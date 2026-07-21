Vice President Sara Duterte has left the country for an overseas trip covering Qatar, the United Kingdom, and The Netherlands, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the OVP said Duterte’s itinerary includes participation in a forum and Filipino community events in the United Kingdom and The Netherlands, as well as engagements in Qatar.

“The trip includes a stop in Qatar, participation in a forum and a Filipino community (FilCom) event in the United Kingdom, as well as in The Netherlands,” the OVP said.