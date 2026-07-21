A series of opinion columns written by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Director Melvin Matibag criticizing Vice President Sara Duterte became the centerpiece of the defense's cross-examination on Tuesday, as her lawyers questioned whether the NBI chief had already formed a judgment on her before overseeing an investigation that later became part of her impeachment trial.

Defense lawyer Mark Vinluan pressed Matibag over three columns he wrote for the Daily Tribune in 2024 — "Inday Sara, the Bratinella," "The Bratinella is a Flat Spare Type," and "Bratinella, Sara, and Her Bad Habits" — asking whether he was the author of the pieces.

Matibag confirmed that he wrote the columns but said they reflected his views as a columnist and were separate from his duties as NBI director.