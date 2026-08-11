“For us, the Global CD Version represents a way to stay connected to A’TIN around the world and remind them that no matter where they are, they will always have a piece of home with them,” SB19 leader Pablo said.

“We want them to know that SB19 will continue to be by their side through the best moments of their lives and even during the challenging times.”

The first batch of the Global CD Version sold out, prompting Backspacer Records and Sony Music Entertainment to open a second batch for fans worldwide.

Originally released digitally, “Wakas at Simula” now comes in a two-disc physical edition featuring all 24 tracks.

The package also incorporates the visual identity and world-building of SB19's “Ikalawang Yugto” era, with a lyric book and exclusive memorabilia designed to expand the album's narrative beyond the music.

Justin said the response to the group's first CD release reflected the relationship SB19 and A’TIN have built over the years.

“Since this is our first-ever CD release, it feels meaningful to share Wakas at Simula in a way that goes beyond just listening to the music,” Justin said.

“We’re grateful that our community can now experience the album in a more personal and lasting way and have something that they can cherish over time.”

Josh said the physical elements were also designed to give fans tangible pieces of the world created around the album.

“It’s important for us to share these pieces because we wouldn’t be here without A’TIN, and they are an important part of this journey,” he said.

“Through our music, we are able to tell our stories, but our fans are also part of the story we continue to create.”

Stell said the two-disc format, lyric book and memorabilia allow listeners to explore the album's story in greater depth.

“The great thing about Wakas at Simula is the story we were able to tell through the music, and having 24 tracks across two discs, along with the lyric book and exclusive memorabilia, allows us to expand that story beyond the songs themselves,” he said.

Ken, meanwhile, highlighted the group's involvement in developing the physical edition, saying each element was carefully considered to represent SB19 as artists.

“More than just creating a physical album, we wanted it to feel like a meaningful collectible that fans can connect with and truly enjoy,” Ken said.