"The conference reinforces the Philippines' commitment to regional security and collective action. It provides an opportunity to deepen operational cooperation, improve intelligence sharing, and strengthen our partnerships in addressing threats that no country can solve alone," Nartatez said.

Carrying the theme "United in Vision: Securing People and Strengthening Collaboration," the five-day conference will bring together 186 delegates from ASEAN member states, the ASEANAPOL Secretariat, dialogue partners, and observer organizations.

Discussions will focus on counterterrorism, cybercrime, human trafficking, transnational organized crime, and other emerging security threats.

"Our goal is to host a safe, well-organized, and productive conference that strengthens trust and cooperation among ASEAN police organizations. We also hope to demonstrate the professionalism, capability, and hospitality of the Philippine National Police while fostering stronger partnerships against transnational crime," Nartatez said.

Following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., through Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, the PNP deployed 1,559 personnel from various national support units, backed by 282 mobility assets and 3,765 communications and information technology equipment to secure the event.

"We want to convey that the Philippines is a reliable and committed partner in regional law enforcement. Through collaboration, mutual trust, and the sharing of best practices, we can build a safer and more secure ASEAN for our people," Nartatez added.