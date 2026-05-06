PNP declares full operational readiness for ASEAN Summit in Cebu

More than 7,300 personnel from the PNP, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Health, and other partner agencies were deployed to Central Visayas to form the Task Group Central Visayas under the Committee on Security, Peace and Order, and Emergency Preparedness and Response.

Their responsibilities cover venue security, convoy and route protection, coastal and air surveillance, traffic management, medical assistance, and emergency response operations.

Aside from this, Nartatez ordered the activation of cyber patrol units to monitor disinformation and digital threats throughout the event. He also directed the intensification of intelligence gathering to validate possible security risks.

“Our instructions emphasize coordination at every level — from precincts to regional commands — to ensure seamless communication and immediate action when necessary,” Nartatez explained.

Despite the heavy deployment of tactical units, Nartatez clarified that there was no current threat to the public, saying the visible presence of security forces was intended to reassure the public and deter possible risks while the ASEAN Summit is underway.

“At present, we have no specific or credible threats directed at the ASEAN Summit, but we are not lowering our guard,” he noted.

“We continue to monitor all possible threats, including extremist activities, cyber risks, and lone actors, in close coordination with our intelligence partners,” the PNP chief added.