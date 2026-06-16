Philippines chairs ARF security conference on regional cooperation

Department of National Defense Undersecretary for Strategic Assessment and Planning Ignacio B. Madriaga, who presided over the virtual meeting, emphasized the importance of protecting critical underwater infrastructure, addressing the security implications of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, and enhancing cross-regional cooperation. He stressed that collaboration within the ASEAN Regional Forum remains vital amid an increasingly complex strategic environment.

Participants also explored ways to strengthen coordination between the ASEAN Regional Forum and the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus, highlighting the role of both platforms in promoting practical cooperation, confidence-building, and regional peace and stability. The conference was attended by representatives from ASEAN member states, dialogue partners and other ARF participants.